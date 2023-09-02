Rowdy Tellez vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Rowdy Tellez (.345 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Phillies.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Read More About This Game
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez is batting .217 with eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 31 walks.
- Tellez has picked up a hit in 49 of 87 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has gone deep in 12 games this season (13.8%), homering in 4.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Tellez has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (29 of 87), with two or more RBI 10 times (11.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 24.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.4%.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|47
|.208
|AVG
|.225
|.265
|OBP
|.314
|.408
|SLG
|.384
|11
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|22
|30/10
|K/BB
|44/21
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (151 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Nola (12-8) to the mound for his 28th start of the season. He is 12-8 with a 4.30 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 167 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 40th, 1.124 WHIP ranks 14th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 19th.
