The East Carolina Pirates (0-0) will look to upset the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 36.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 51.5 points.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. East Carolina matchup.

Michigan vs. East Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Peacock

Peacock City: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Michigan vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Michigan vs. East Carolina Betting Trends

Michigan went 8-6-0 ATS last season.

The Wolverines were favored by 36.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

East Carolina covered eight times in 13 matchups with a spread last season.

Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +800 Bet $100 to win $800

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.