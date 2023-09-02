The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (0-0) host the East Carolina Pirates (0-0) at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Michigan surged on both sides of the ball last season, ranking sixth-best in scoring offense (40.4 points per game) and seventh-best in scoring defense (16.1 points allowed per game). East Carolina averaged 32.5 points per game on offense last season (35th in the FBS), and it ranked 73rd on the other side of the ball with 27.2 points allowed per game.

Michigan vs. East Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Peacock

Peacock City: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Michigan vs. East Carolina Key Statistics (2022)

Michigan East Carolina 458.8 (15th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 461.1 (26th) 292.1 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.3 (99th) 238.9 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.6 (54th) 219.9 (82nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 290.5 (16th) 9 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (2nd) 18 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (77th)

Michigan Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year J.J. McCarthy had 2,719 passing yards (194.2 per game), a 64.6% completion percentage, 22 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also added 306 rushing yards on 70 carries with five rushing TDs (averaging 21.9 rushing yards per game).

Last season, Blake Corum ran for 1,463 yards on 247 attempts (104.5 yards per game) and scored 18 times.

Donovan Edwards ran for 991 yards on 140 carries (70.8 yards per game), with seven rushing touchdowns last year.

In the previous season, Ronnie Bell grabbed 62 passes (on 100 targets) for 889 yards (63.5 per game). He also found the end zone four times.

Cornelius Johnson produced last season, catching 32 passes for 499 yards and six touchdowns. He averaged 35.6 receiving yards per game.

Luke Schoonmaker's stat line last year: 418 receiving yards, 35 catches, three touchdowns, on 48 targets.

East Carolina Stats Leaders (2022)

Holton Ahlers averaged 285.2 yards passing per contest and threw for 28 touchdowns last season. In addition, he added 14 yards on the ground per game with six rushing touchdowns.

Keaton Mitchell compiled 1,452 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground in addition to 252 receiving yards and one touchdown through the air during last year's campaign.

Last season Marlon Gunn Jr. rushed for 344 yards.

Isaiah Winstead was targeted 10.3 times per game and racked up 1,085 receiving yards and six touchdowns over the course of 2022.

C.J. Johnson averaged 78.2 receiving yards on 7.3 targets per game in 2022, scoring 10 touchdowns.

Ryan Jones averaged 31.8 receiving yards per game on 4.2 targets per game a season ago.

