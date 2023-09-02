Mark Canha -- batting .303 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on September 2 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha has 20 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 41 walks while hitting .249.

Canha has reached base via a hit in 66 games this season (of 111 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has homered in 7.2% of his games this year, and 2% of his chances at the plate.

Canha has an RBI in 31 of 111 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36 of 111 games (32.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 44 .258 AVG .239 .347 OBP .341 .362 SLG .380 11 XBH 13 3 HR 3 19 RBI 16 35/17 K/BB 26/19 5 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings