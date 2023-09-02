Player prop betting options for Kyle Schwarber, Christian Yelich and others are available in the Philadelphia Phillies-Milwaukee Brewers matchup at American Family Field on Saturday, starting at 7:15 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 30 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 67 walks and 69 RBI (140 total hits). He has swiped 27 bases.

He has a slash line of .279/.367/.448 so far this season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Sep. 1 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Aug. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Aug. 28 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Padres Aug. 27 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has collected 106 hits with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .234/.315/.415 on the season.

Santana brings a 10-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .368 with three doubles, two home runs, eight walks and eight RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Sep. 1 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Cubs Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Aug. 27 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 26 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Nola Stats

Aaron Nola (12-8) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 28th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Nola has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 27 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 30-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.30), 14th in WHIP (1.124), and 19th in K/9 (9.4).

Nola Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cardinals Aug. 27 7.0 1 0 0 9 1 vs. Giants Aug. 21 7.0 7 2 2 5 1 at Blue Jays Aug. 16 5.0 4 4 4 7 4 vs. Nationals Aug. 10 5.0 5 1 1 6 1 vs. Royals Aug. 4 5.1 8 5 5 8 1

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Schwarber Stats

Schwarber has 92 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, 38 home runs, 102 walks and 86 RBI.

He has a slash line of .189/.333/.459 on the season.

Schwarber has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with three home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Brewers Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Angels Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Angels Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Angels Aug. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 27 1-for-4 1 1 1 4

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Stott Stats

Bryson Stott has put up 144 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with 24 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .293/.338/.442 on the year.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels Aug. 29 2-for-2 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Angels Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Cardinals Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

