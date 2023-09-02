How to Watch the Brewers vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 2
The Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers and Carlos Santana at American Family Field on Saturday, with the first pitch at 7:15 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers' 139 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.
- Milwaukee ranks 27th in the majors with a .379 team slugging percentage.
- The Brewers have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- Milwaukee has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 589 (4.4 per game).
- The Brewers have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).
- The Brewers rank 16th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.
- Milwaukee averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.
- Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.97 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.
- The Brewers have a combined WHIP of just 1.208 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers will send Colin Rea to the mound for his first start this season.
- The right-hander is making his first start of the year. The 33-year-old did not make an appearance on the mound last season.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/27/2023
|Padres
|W 10-6
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Michael Wacha
|8/28/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-2
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Jameson Taillon
|8/29/2023
|Cubs
|L 1-0
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Justin Steele
|8/30/2023
|Cubs
|L 3-2
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Kyle Hendricks
|9/1/2023
|Phillies
|W 7-5
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Zack Wheeler
|9/2/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Aaron Nola
|9/3/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Ranger Suárez
|9/4/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|-
|9/5/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Mitch Keller
|9/6/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Mitch Keller
|9/8/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|-
|Luis Severino
