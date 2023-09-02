Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will play Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday at American Family Field, at 7:15 PM ET.

The favored Phillies have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +115. A 9-run total is set for this matchup.

Brewers vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV: FOX

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -140 +115 9 +100 -120 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 5-1.

When it comes to the over/under, the Brewers and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been underdogs in 63 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (50.8%) in those contests.

Milwaukee has a record of 13-20, a 39.4% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +115 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Milwaukee and its opponents have hit the over in 59 of its 134 games with a total this season.

The Brewers are 4-6-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-27 36-32 32-24 43-35 58-38 17-21

