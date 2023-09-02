Saturday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (75-59) and the Philadelphia Phillies (74-60) squaring off at American Family Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on September 2.

The Phillies will give the nod to Aaron Nola (12-8) against the Brewers and Colin Rea.

Brewers vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: FOX

Brewers vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 5-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The past 10 Brewers contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 63 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (50.8%) in those games.

This year, Milwaukee has won 10 of 29 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Milwaukee scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (589 total, 4.4 per game).

Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.97 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

