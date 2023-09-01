The Milwaukee Brewers, including Rowdy Tellez (batting .231 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, four walks and 11 RBI), battle starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez is batting .219 with eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 31 walks.

In 57.0% of his games this season (49 of 86), Tellez has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (12.8%) he recorded at least two.

In 14.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Tellez has picked up an RBI in 33.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 21 of 86 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 47 .211 AVG .225 .269 OBP .314 .415 SLG .384 11 XBH 11 7 HR 6 22 RBI 22 29/10 K/BB 44/21 0 SB 0

