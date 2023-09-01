The Michigan State Spartans (0-0) play the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 14.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 45.5 points.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Michigan State vs. Central Michigan matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends

Michigan State went 5-6-1 ATS last season.

The Spartans won each of their two games last season when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

Central Michigan won four games against the spread last year, failing to cover or pushing eight times.

The Chippewas were an underdog by 14.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in both.

Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.