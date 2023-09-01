The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0) will look to upset the Michigan State Spartans (0-0) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 14.5 points. An over/under of 45.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan State vs. Central Michigan matchup.

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends

Michigan State covered five times in 12 matchups with a spread last season.

The Spartans won each of their two games last season when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

Central Michigan went 4-7-1 ATS last season.

The Chippewas were an underdog by 14.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in both.

Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000

