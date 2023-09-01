Michigan State vs. Central Michigan: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 1
The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0) will look to upset the Michigan State Spartans (0-0) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 14.5 points. An over/under of 45.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan State vs. Central Michigan matchup.
Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Game Info
- Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- City: East Lansing, Michigan
- Venue: Spartan Stadium
Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan State Moneyline
|Central Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan State (-14.5)
|45.5
|-600
|+425
|DraftKings
|Michigan State (-14.5)
|45.5
|-625
|+455
|FanDuel
|Michigan State (-14.5)
|45.5
|-650
|+460
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|-625
|+450
|Tipico
|Michigan State (-14)
|-
|-600
|+450
Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends
- Michigan State covered five times in 12 matchups with a spread last season.
- The Spartans won each of their two games last season when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.
- Central Michigan went 4-7-1 ATS last season.
- The Chippewas were an underdog by 14.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in both.
Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+30000
|Bet $100 to win $30000
