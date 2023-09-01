The Michigan State Spartans (0-0) play the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 13.5 points. An over/under of 44.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan State vs. Central Michigan matchup.

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Game Info

  • Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: East Lansing, Michigan
  • Venue: Spartan Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan State Moneyline Central Michigan Moneyline
BetMGM Michigan State (-13.5) 44.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Michigan State (-14) 45 -520 +390 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Michigan State (-13.5) 45.5 -610 +440 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet Michigan State (-13.5) - -588 +425 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Michigan State (-14) - -575 +425 Bet on this game with Tipico

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends

  • Michigan State went 5-6-1 ATS last season.
  • The Spartans were favored by 13.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in both.
  • Central Michigan compiled a 4-7-1 record against the spread last season.
  • The Chippewas were an underdog by 13.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in both.

Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000
To Win the Big Ten +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.