Michigan State vs. Central Michigan: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 1
The Michigan State Spartans (0-0) face the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans are heavy favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 14.5 points. An over/under of 45.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan State vs. Central Michigan matchup.
Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Game Info
- Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- City: East Lansing, Michigan
- Venue: Spartan Stadium
Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan State Moneyline
|Central Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan State (-14.5)
|45.5
|-650
|+450
|DraftKings
|Michigan State (-14.5)
|45.5
|-600
|+440
|FanDuel
|Michigan State (-14.5)
|45.5
|-610
|+440
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|-588
|+425
|Tipico
|Michigan State (-14)
|-
|-600
|+450
Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends
- Michigan State compiled a 5-6-1 ATS record last year.
- The Spartans covered the spread when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites in two of two games last season.
- Central Michigan compiled a 4-7-1 ATS record last season.
- The Chippewas were an underdog by 14.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in both.
Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+30000
|Bet $100 to win $30000
