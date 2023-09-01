Our computer model predicts the Michigan State Spartans will defeat the Central Michigan Chippewas on Friday, September 1 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Spartan Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Michigan State (-14) Over (44.5) Michigan State 35, Central Michigan 18

Michigan State Betting Info (2022)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Spartans' implied win probability is 85.7%.

The Spartans compiled a 5-6-1 ATS record last year.

Michigan State covered every time (2-0) as a 14-point or higher favorite last season.

A total of five of Spartans games last season hit the over.

The point total average for Michigan State games last season was 52.2, 7.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Central Michigan Betting Info (2022)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 19.0% chance of a victory for the Chippewas.

The Chippewas compiled a 4-7-1 record against the spread last season.

Central Michigan went unbeaten ATS (2-0) as underdogs of 14 points or more last season.

Last year, six Chippewas games went over the point total.

Last season, Central Michigan's games resulted in an average scoring total of 56.5, which is 12 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Spartans vs. Chippewas 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan State 24.4 27.4 29.4 26.3 17.4 29 Central Michigan 24.8 28.2 23.3 21.3 26.2 35

