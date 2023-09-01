When the Michigan State Spartans square off against the Central Michigan Chippewas at 7:00 PM on Friday, September 1, our projection model predicts the Spartans will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Michigan State (-14) Over (45) Michigan State 35 Central Michigan 18

Michigan State Betting Info (2022)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Spartans' implied win probability is 86.7%.

The Spartans covered five times in 12 matchups with a spread last season.

Michigan State was unbeaten ATS (2-0) when at least a 14-point favorite last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Spartans games.

The over/under in this matchup is 45 points, 7.2 fewer than the average total in last season's Michigan State contests.

Central Michigan Betting Info (2022)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Chippewas have a 18.2% chance to win.

The Chippewas put together a 4-7-1 ATS record last year.

Central Michigan covered every time (2-0) as underdogs of 14 points or greater last season.

The Chippewas and their opponent combined to go over the point total six out of 12 times last year.

The average total points scored in Central Michigan games last year (45) is 11.5 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Spartans vs. Chippewas 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan State 24.4 27.4 29.4 26.3 17.4 29 Central Michigan 24.8 28.2 23.3 21.3 26.2 35

