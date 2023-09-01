When the Michigan State Spartans match up with the Central Michigan Chippewas at 7:00 PM on Friday, September 1, our computer model predicts the Spartans will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Michigan State (-14) Over (45.5) Michigan State 35 Central Michigan 18

Michigan State Betting Info (2022)

The Spartans have an implied moneyline win probability of 86.7% in this matchup.

The Spartans won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing seven times.

Michigan State covered every time (2-0) as a 14-point or higher favorite last year.

The Spartans and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 12 times last season.

The over/under in this matchup is 45.5 points, 6.7 fewer than the average total in last season's Michigan State contests.

Central Michigan Betting Info (2022)

The Chippewas have a 18.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Chippewas covered four times in 12 games with a spread last year.

Central Michigan went unbeaten ATS (2-0) as underdogs of 14 points or greater last year.

In Chippewas games last season, combined scoring went over the point total six times.

The average total for Central Michigan's games last season was 56.5 points, 11 more than this game's over/under.

Spartans vs. Chippewas 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan State 24.4 27.4 29.4 26.3 17.4 29 Central Michigan 24.8 28.2 23.3 21.3 26.2 35

