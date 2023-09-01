Which team is going to emerge victorious on Friday, September 1, when the Michigan State Spartans and Central Michigan Chippewas square off at 7:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Spartans. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Michigan State (-14) Over (45.5) Michigan State 35 Central Michigan 18

Michigan State Betting Info (2022)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Spartans an 86.7% chance to win.

The Spartans covered five times in 12 chances against the spread last season.

Michigan State covered every time (2-0) as a 14-point or higher favorite last year.

The Spartans and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 12 times last season.

The point total average for Michigan State games last season was 52.2, 6.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Central Michigan Betting Info (2022)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Chippewas have a 18.2% chance to win.

The Chippewas covered four times in 12 matchups with a spread last season.

Central Michigan went unbeaten ATS (2-0) as underdogs of 14 points or more last season.

In Chippewas games last season, combined scoring went over the point total six times.

Last season, Central Michigan's games resulted in an average scoring total of 56.5, which is 11.0 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Spartans vs. Chippewas 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan State 24.4 27.4 29.4 26.3 17.4 29.0 Central Michigan 24.8 28.2 23.3 21.3 26.2 35.0

