Wanting to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is simple. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the sign-up process.

Looking to wager on one of today's games but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that easy! If the team you picked does win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

Searching for an easier way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the end of the game will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set total.

Games in Michigan Today

Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: BSDET, YES (Watch on Fubo)

BSDET, YES (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Nets (-6.5)

Nets (-6.5) Nets Moneyline: -275

-275 Pistons Moneyline: +220

+220 Total: 232.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.