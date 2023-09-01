Michigan BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you haven't used BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a shot, getting registered is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app guide you through the sign-up process.

Have the urge to wager on one of today's games but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a larger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

Games in Michigan Today

Milwaukee Panthers vs. Detroit Mercy Titans

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Detroit Mercy (-7.5)

Detroit Mercy (-7.5) Total: 150.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Ball State Cardinals

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Ball State (-7.5)

Ball State (-7.5) Total: 140.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Western Michigan Broncos vs. Buffalo Bulls

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Buffalo (-2.5)

Buffalo (-2.5) Total: 147.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Green Bay Phoenix vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Auburn Hills, Michigan

Auburn Hills, Michigan TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Oakland (-7.5)

Oakland (-7.5) Total: 140.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Eastern Michigan (-9.5)

Eastern Michigan (-9.5) Total: 145.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.