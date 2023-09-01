Michigan BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

Looking to bet on a game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.

While it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a larger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

Seeking an easier way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams at the end of the game will be higher or lower than the set "total." That's all there is to it.

Games in Michigan Today

Western Michigan Broncos vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Miami (OH) (-5.5)

Miami (OH) (-5.5) Total: 147.5

Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. Bowling Green Falcons

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Bowling Green (-9.5)

Bowling Green (-9.5) Total: 142.5

Buffalo Bulls vs. Central Michigan Chippewas

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Mount Pleasant, Michigan TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Central Michigan (-1.5)

Central Michigan (-1.5) Total: 144.5

Detroit Red Wings vs. San Jose Sharks

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Location: San Jose, California

San Jose, California TV Channel: ESPN+,NBCS-CA,BSDET (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+,NBCS-CA,BSDET (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Red Wings (-185)

Red Wings (-185) Moneyline Underdog: Sharks (+150)

Sharks (+150) Total: 6.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.