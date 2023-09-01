Michigan BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the process.

Looking to place a bet but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a larger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

A simpler way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the conclusion of the game. It's that simple.

Games in Michigan Today

Detroit Mercy Titans vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fort Wayne, Indiana TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Purdue Fort Wayne (-14.5)

Purdue Fort Wayne (-14.5) Total: 144.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Oakland Golden Grizzlies vs. Youngstown State Penguins

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Location: Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown, Ohio TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Youngstown State (-3.5)

Youngstown State (-3.5) Total: 150.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Boston Bruins vs. Detroit Red Wings

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: ESPN+,NESN,BSDET (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+,NESN,BSDET (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Bruins (-135)

Bruins (-135) Moneyline Underdog: Red Wings (+115)

Red Wings (+115) Total: 6

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.