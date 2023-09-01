Michigan BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

If you haven't used BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a shot, getting registered is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app guide you through the sign-up process.

Looking to bet on a game today but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think the team you bet on will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 with odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a bigger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

A simpler way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the game. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $19.

Games in Michigan Today

Detroit Mercy Titans vs. IUPUI Jaguars

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: IUPUI (-1.5)

IUPUI (-1.5) IUPUI Moneyline: -125

-125 Detroit Mercy Moneyline: +105

+105 Total: 141.5

Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: ESPN+,BSDET,BSSO (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+,BSDET,BSSO (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Red Wings (-110)

Red Wings (-110) Moneyline Underdog: Predators (-110)

Predators (-110) Total: 6.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.