Michigan BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Michigan BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
If you haven't used BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a shot, getting registered is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app guide you through the sign-up process.
Looking to bet on a game today but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think the team you bet on will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 with odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.
Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a bigger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.
A simpler way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the game. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $19.
Games in Michigan Today
Detroit Mercy Titans vs. IUPUI Jaguars
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: IUPUI (-1.5)
- IUPUI Moneyline: -125
- Detroit Mercy Moneyline: +105
- Total: 141.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: ESPN+,BSDET,BSSO (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Red Wings (-110)
- Moneyline Underdog: Predators (-110)
- Total: 6.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.