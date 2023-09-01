Michigan BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Looking to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is simple. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the sign-up process.

Have the urge to bet on one of today's games but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a larger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below a particular number when all is said and done.

Games in Michigan Today

Oakland Golden Grizzlies vs. Cleveland State Vikings

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Cleveland State (-2.5)

Cleveland State (-2.5) Cleveland State Moneyline: -145

-145 Oakland Moneyline: +120

+120 Total: 147.5

Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, BSDET (Watch on Fubo)

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, BSDET (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Celtics (-16.5)

Celtics (-16.5) Celtics Moneyline: -2000

-2000 Pistons Moneyline: +1000

+1000 Total: 231.5

