The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez will take the field against Daniel Vogelbach and the New York Mets at Citi Field on Friday, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 10th in baseball with 173 total home runs.

Seattle's .417 slugging percentage is 12th in MLB.

The Mariners rank 19th in MLB with a .244 batting average.

Seattle ranks 11th in runs scored with 640 (4.8 per game).

The Mariners are 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .325.

Mariners hitters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in MLB.

Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle has a 3.66 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in the majors (1.166).

Mets Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mets' 173 home runs rank 10th in Major League Baseball.

New York is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

The Mets rank 25th in MLB with a .236 team batting average.

New York has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 582 (4.3 per game).

The Mets have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Mets have shown patience at the plate this season with the eighth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.

New York strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Mets have a combined WHIP of 1.381 as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Gilbert (12-5) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 27th start of the season. He has a 3.66 ERA in 155 2/3 innings pitched, with 153 strikeouts.

The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

Gilbert is aiming to claim his third quality start in a row in this matchup.

Gilbert will look to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging six frames per outing.

In two of his 26 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher

Kodai Senga (10-7) will take to the mound for the Mets and make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth quality start in a row.

Senga will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Royals W 3-2 Home Luis Castillo Alec Marsh 8/28/2023 Athletics W 7-0 Home Bryan Woo Kyle Muller 8/29/2023 Athletics L 3-1 Home Luke Weaver Ken Waldichuk 8/29/2023 Athletics L 3-1 Home George Kirby Ken Waldichuk 8/30/2023 Athletics W 5-4 Home Bryce Miller Zach Neal 9/1/2023 Mets - Away Logan Gilbert Kodai Senga 9/2/2023 Mets - Away Luis Castillo David Peterson 9/3/2023 Mets - Away Bryan Woo Tylor Megill 9/4/2023 Reds - Away George Kirby Brandon Williamson 9/5/2023 Reds - Away Bryce Miller Hunter Greene 9/6/2023 Reds - Away Logan Gilbert -

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mets Starter Opponent Starter 8/26/2023 Angels L 5-3 Home Carlos Carrasco Chase Silseth 8/27/2023 Angels W 3-2 Home David Peterson Griffin Canning 8/28/2023 Rangers L 4-3 Home Tylor Megill Jon Gray 8/29/2023 Rangers L 2-1 Home José Quintana Andrew Heaney 8/30/2023 Rangers W 6-5 Home Denyi Reyes Dane Dunning 9/1/2023 Mariners - Home Kodai Senga Logan Gilbert 9/2/2023 Mariners - Home David Peterson Luis Castillo 9/3/2023 Mariners - Home Tylor Megill Bryan Woo 9/5/2023 Nationals - Away José Quintana MacKenzie Gore 9/6/2023 Nationals - Away Kodai Senga Patrick Corbin 9/8/2023 Twins - Away - -

