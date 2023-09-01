The Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Howard Bison (0-0) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Rynearson Stadium.

Eastern Michigan ranked 88th in total offense (365.5 yards per game) and 66th in total defense (376.8 yards allowed per game) last season. Howard averaged 28.3 points per game offensively last year (54th in the FCS), and it surrendered 25.4 points per game (46th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Eastern Michigan vs. Howard Game Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Eastern Michigan vs. Howard Key Statistics (2022)

Eastern Michigan Howard 365.5 (75th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 372.3 (64th) 376.8 (73rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 341.8 (33rd) 141.3 (81st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.1 (50th) 224.2 (76th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 206.2 (74th) 19 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (83rd) 20 (42nd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders (2022)

Taylor Powell had a passing stat line last year of 2,114 yards with a 64.8% completion rate (175-for-270), 16 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and an average of 162.6 yards per game.

Last season Samson Evans took 249 rushing attempts for 1,167 yards (89.8 per game) and scored 15 touchdowns.

Jaylon Jackson collected 399 rushing yards on 91 carries and two touchdowns last season.

Tanner Knue hauled in 46 catches for 637 yards (49 per game) while being targeted 67 times. He also scored nine touchdowns.

Dylan Drummond produced last season, grabbing 33 passes for 525 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 40.4 receiving yards per game.

Darius Lassiter's stat line last season: 477 receiving yards, 41 catches, four touchdowns, on 66 targets.

Howard Stats Leaders (2022)

Quinton Williams completed 64.6% of his passes to throw for 1,884 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. He also helped on the ground, collecting four touchdowns while racking up 184 yards.

Jarett Hunter accumulated 612 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground in addition to 234 receiving yards and two touchdowns through the air during last year's campaign.

Eden James ran for two touchdowns on 400 yards a year ago.

Antoine Murray averaged 55.9 receiving yards and collected four receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Nah'Shawn Hezekiah averaged 26.8 receiving yards on 2.1 targets per game in 2022, scoring three touchdowns.

Kasey Hawthorne averaged 26.6 receiving yards per game on 0.8 targets per game a season ago.

