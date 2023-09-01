The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.195 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the Cubs.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.370), slugging percentage (.452) and OPS (.822) this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 20th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.

Yelich has picked up a hit in 70.5% of his 129 games this year, with more than one hit in 28.7% of them.

He has gone deep in 12.4% of his games in 2023 (16 of 129), and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Yelich has picked up an RBI in 34.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 50.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 19.4%.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 65 .291 AVG .272 .387 OBP .354 .456 SLG .448 23 XBH 26 7 HR 10 32 RBI 37 62/35 K/BB 57/32 15 SB 12

Phillies Pitching Rankings