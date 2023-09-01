The Michigan State Spartans are expected to win their game versus the Central Michigan Chippewas at 7:00 PM on Friday, September 1, according to our computer model. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Central Michigan vs. Michigan State Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Michigan State (-14) Over (45.5) Michigan State 35 Central Michigan 18

Central Michigan Betting Info (2022)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 18.2% chance of a victory for the Chippewas.

The Chippewas put together a 4-7-1 ATS record last season.

Central Michigan did not lose ATS (2-0) as underdogs of 14 points or greater last season.

Chippewas games went over the point total six out of 12 times last year.

Last season, Central Michigan's games resulted in an average scoring total of 56.5, which is 11 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Michigan State Betting Info (2022)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Spartans an 86.7% chance to win.

The Spartans covered five times in 12 matchups with a spread last season.

Michigan State was unbeaten ATS (2-0) when at least a 14-point favorite last season.

A total of five of Spartans games last season went over the point total.

The point total average for Michigan State games last season was 52.2, 6.7 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Chippewas vs. Spartans 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan State 24.4 27.4 29.4 26.3 17.4 29 Central Michigan 24.8 28.2 23.3 21.3 26.2 35

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.