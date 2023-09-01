Carlos Santana and his .413 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (101 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Philadelphia Phillies and Zack Wheeler on September 1 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 54 walks while batting .231.

Santana enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .389.

In 73 of 120 games this year (60.8%) Santana has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (20.8%).

Looking at the 120 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 17 of them (14.2%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Santana has picked up an RBI in 35.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 47 games this year (39.2%), including 10 multi-run games (8.3%).

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 15 .286 AVG .175 .348 OBP .235 .405 SLG .429 3 XBH 6 1 HR 5 4 RBI 11 6/4 K/BB 11/5 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings