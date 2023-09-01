Player props can be found for Kyle Schwarber and Christian Yelich, among others, when the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 140 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 67 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.

He's slashing .281/.370/.452 so far this season.

Yelich will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Aug. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Aug. 28 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Padres Aug. 27 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has put up 104 hits with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 54 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashing .231/.312/.413 so far this season.

Santana heads into this matchup looking to extend his nine-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .308 with three doubles, two home runs, seven walks and eight RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Aug. 27 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 26 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 23 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Zack Wheeler Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Wheeler Stats

The Phillies' Zack Wheeler (10-6) will make his 27th start of the season.

He has 17 quality starts in 26 chances this season.

Wheeler has pitched five or more innings in 14 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 26 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 33-year-old's 3.53 ERA ranks 18th, 1.070 WHIP ranks seventh, and 10.0 K/9 ranks 11th.

Wheeler Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cardinals Aug. 26 7.0 3 1 1 10 0 at Nationals Aug. 20 7.0 7 4 4 5 1 at Blue Jays Aug. 15 7.0 3 1 1 5 4 vs. Nationals Aug. 8 6.0 7 3 3 6 0 at Marlins Aug. 2 6.0 5 2 2 4 1

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Schwarber Stats

Schwarber has 91 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, 37 home runs, 102 walks and 85 RBI.

He's slashing .188/.333/.455 on the year.

Schwarber has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a double, two home runs, four walks and two RBI.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Angels Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Angels Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Angels Aug. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 27 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Cardinals Aug. 26 1-for-2 1 0 0 2

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Stott Stats

Bryson Stott has recorded 144 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with 24 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .296/.340/.446 so far this year.

Stott has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two home runs and three RBI.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Aug. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels Aug. 29 2-for-2 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Angels Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Cardinals Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 26 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0

