Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies (74-59) will face off against Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (74-59) at American Family Field on Friday, September 1. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.

The Brewers have been listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Phillies (-115). The total for the contest has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler - PHI (10-6, 3.53 ERA) vs Freddy Peralta - MIL (11-8, 3.88 ERA)

Brewers vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have been favored 89 times and won 53, or 59.6%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Phillies have a 53-36 record (winning 59.6% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies went 7-3 across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Philadelphia combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 62 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (50%) in those games.

The Brewers have a mark of 27-28 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 5-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Brewers vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+270) Mark Canha 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+280) Willy Adames 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 11th 1st Win NL Central -349 - 1st

