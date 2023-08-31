The Western Michigan Broncos (0-0) host the FCS Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Waldo Stadium. The Broncos are favored by 12.5 points in the game. A total of 55.5 points has been set for this game.

Western Michigan ranked ninth-worst in total offense (301.9 yards per game) last season, but it played a little better on defense, ranking 40th with 352.3 yards allowed per contest. Saint Francis (PA) made things happen on both sides of the ball last year, as it ranked 14th-best in scoring offense (35.9 points per game) and 22nd-best in scoring defense (21.5 points allowed per game).

Western Michigan vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Venue: Waldo Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Western Michigan vs Saint Francis (PA) Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Western Michigan -12.5 -115 -115 55.5 -115 -115 -650 +400

Week 1 MAC Betting Trends

Western Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Western Michigan beat the spread six times in 12 games last year.

The Broncos covered the spread when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites in their only opportunity last season.

Two of Western Michigan's 12 games hit the over last year.

Western Michigan went 2-2 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 50% of those games).

The Red Flash have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +400 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Broncos' implied win probability is 86.7%.

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

In 12 games last year, Sean Tyler ran for 1,027 yards (85.6 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Tyler also had 12 catches for 111 yards and one TD.

Corey Crooms had 57 catches for 814 yards (67.8 per game) and five touchdowns in 12 games.

In 12 games a season ago, Jack Salopek threw for 1,285 yards (107.1 per game), with seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 49.1%.

In addition, Salopek rushed for 52 yards and one TD.

In 12 games, La'Darius Jefferson ran for 235 yards (19.6 per game) and five TDs.

Andre Carter posted one interception to go with 51 tackles, 7.0 TFL, six sacks, and one pass defended in 12 games last year.

Zaire Barnes compiled 1.5 sacks to go with 2.0 TFL, 58 tackles, and one interception in 12 games.

Corvin Moment collected 6.5 sacks to go with 7.0 TFL and 49 tackles in 12 games played a season ago.

Keni-H Lovely totaled four interceptions to go with 33 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and five passes defended in 12 games played.

