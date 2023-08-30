William Contreras vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
William Contreras and his .435 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (81 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs and Kyle Hendricks on August 30 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 118 hits, which is best among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .279 with 47 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 31st and he is 47th in slugging.
- Contreras will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- In 70.3% of his games this season (78 of 111), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (30.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 12.6% of his games in 2023 (14 of 111), and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has had an RBI in 42 games this year (37.8%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (15.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 45.9% of his games this year (51 of 111), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (11.7%) he has scored more than once.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|57
|.284
|AVG
|.274
|.374
|OBP
|.336
|.477
|SLG
|.442
|23
|XBH
|24
|7
|HR
|7
|30
|RBI
|34
|33/28
|K/BB
|59/17
|0
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks makes the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.97 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 104 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 3.97 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .251 to opposing hitters.
