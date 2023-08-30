William Contreras and his .435 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (81 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs and Kyle Hendricks on August 30 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 118 hits, which is best among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .279 with 47 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 31st and he is 47th in slugging.

Contreras will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

In 70.3% of his games this season (78 of 111), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (30.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 12.6% of his games in 2023 (14 of 111), and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has had an RBI in 42 games this year (37.8%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (15.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 45.9% of his games this year (51 of 111), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (11.7%) he has scored more than once.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 57 .284 AVG .274 .374 OBP .336 .477 SLG .442 23 XBH 24 7 HR 7 30 RBI 34 33/28 K/BB 59/17 0 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings