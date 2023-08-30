Tyrone Taylor -- with a slugging percentage of .516 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on August 30 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and five walks while batting .204.

In 50.0% of his games this season (24 of 48), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (14.6%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 10.4% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Taylor has had at least one RBI in 27.1% of his games this season (13 of 48), with two or more RBI five times (10.4%).

In 15 games this season (31.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 28 .234 AVG .182 .279 OBP .215 .438 SLG .318 7 XBH 7 3 HR 2 10 RBI 8 17/2 K/BB 14/3 3 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings