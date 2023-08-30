The Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez has eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .218.

Tellez has picked up a hit in 56.5% of his 85 games this season, with more than one hit in 12.9% of them.

He has homered in 14.1% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.1% of his games this year, Tellez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 24.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 3.5%.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 46 .211 AVG .223 .269 OBP .310 .415 SLG .385 11 XBH 11 7 HR 6 22 RBI 22 29/10 K/BB 43/20 0 SB 0

