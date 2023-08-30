Rowdy Tellez vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cubs.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rowdy Tellez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Cubs Player Props
|Brewers vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Cubs Odds
|Brewers vs Cubs Prediction
|How to Watch Brewers vs Cubs
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez has eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .218.
- Tellez has picked up a hit in 56.5% of his 85 games this season, with more than one hit in 12.9% of them.
- He has homered in 14.1% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.1% of his games this year, Tellez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 24.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 3.5%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Brewers Players vs the Cubs
- Click Here for Mark Canha
- Click Here for Christian Yelich
- Click Here for Willy Adames
- Click Here for Tyrone Taylor
- Click Here for William Contreras
- Click Here for Carlos Santana
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|46
|.211
|AVG
|.223
|.269
|OBP
|.310
|.415
|SLG
|.385
|11
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|22
|29/10
|K/BB
|43/20
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.19).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 145 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- The Cubs will send Hendricks (5-7) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.97 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 104 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 3.97 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .251 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.