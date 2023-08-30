Kyle Hendricks gets the nod on the mound for the Chicago Cubs against Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average one home run per game to rank 22nd in MLB play with 138 total home runs.

Milwaukee has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.381).

The Brewers have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).

Milwaukee is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.4 runs per game (580 total).

The Brewers are 20th in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.

The Brewers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 16th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Milwaukee's 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in the majors (1.217).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Brandon Woodruff (3-1) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.65 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

Woodruff has recorded three quality starts this year.

Woodruff is aiming for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.

In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/25/2023 Padres W 7-3 Home Brandon Woodruff Yu Darvish 8/26/2023 Padres W 5-4 Home Freddy Peralta Pedro Avila 8/27/2023 Padres W 10-6 Home Adrian Houser Michael Wacha 8/28/2023 Cubs W 6-2 Away Wade Miley Jameson Taillon 8/29/2023 Cubs L 1-0 Away Corbin Burnes Justin Steele 8/30/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Woodruff Kyle Hendricks 9/1/2023 Phillies - Home Freddy Peralta Zack Wheeler 9/2/2023 Phillies - Home Adrian Houser Aaron Nola 9/3/2023 Phillies - Home Wade Miley Taijuan Walker 9/4/2023 Pirates - Away Corbin Burnes - 9/5/2023 Pirates - Away Brandon Woodruff Mitch Keller

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.