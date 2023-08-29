The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames and his .610 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is hitting .218 with 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 50 walks.

Adames has gotten at least one hit in 58% of his games this season (69 of 119), with multiple hits 22 times (18.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 16% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Adames has had at least one RBI in 30.3% of his games this year (36 of 119), with more than one RBI 15 times (12.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 44 of 119 games this season, and more than once 12 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 59 .226 AVG .210 .302 OBP .298 .452 SLG .349 22 XBH 18 14 HR 7 35 RBI 27 64/24 K/BB 70/26 1 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings