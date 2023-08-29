The Chicago Sky (14-21) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report as they ready for their Tuesday, August 29 game against the Los Angeles Sparks (15-19) at Crypto.com Arena, which tips at 10:30 PM ET.

The Sky head into this game on the heels of a 90-85 victory over the Storm on Sunday.

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7.0 3.7 2.3 Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Los Angeles Sparks Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lexie Brown Out Illness 12.4 2.1 2.4 Chiney Ogwumike Out Foot 8.4 4.3 1.3 Nia Clouden Out Knee 1.6 0.4 1.8 Katie Lou Samuelson Out Personal - - -

Sky vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, The U, and Spectrum Sports

CBS Sports Network, The U, and Spectrum Sports Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Sky Player Leaders

Courtney Williams is averaging a team-high 6.0 assists per game. And she is producing 10.0 points and 5.7 rebounds, making 42.4% of her shots from the floor and 41.1% from beyond the arc (fifth in WNBA), with 1.1 triples per contest.

Kahleah Copper is posting team highs in points (18.2 per game) and assists (1.9). And she is delivering 4.4 rebounds, making 44.1% of her shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range (ninth in WNBA), with 1.7 triples per game.

The Sky get 10.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Elizabeth Williams.

Alanna Smith is the Sky's top rebounder (6.8 per game), and she puts up 9.5 points and 1.8 assists.

Marina Mabrey gives the Sky 14.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. She also averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Sky vs. Sparks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total - 160.5

