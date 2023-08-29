In one of the many compelling matchups on the NCAA Men's Soccer schedule today, Lipscomb and Saint Louis take the pitch on ESPN+.

Watch your favorite men's college soccer team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Men's College Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Sacred Heart vs Siena

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Mount St. Mary's vs Radford

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Saint Louis vs Lipscomb

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Make sure you're following along with men's college soccer action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!