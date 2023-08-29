On Tuesday, Carlos Santana (hitting .282 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is hitting .231 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 53 walks.

Santana will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 over the course of his last outings.

Santana has reached base via a hit in 72 games this year (of 119 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

He has homered in 14.3% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.1% of his games this year, Santana has driven in at least one run. In 17 of those games (14.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 39.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (8.4%).

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 48 .232 AVG .238 .323 OBP .319 .384 SLG .436 15 XBH 22 5 HR 7 17 RBI 36 31/22 K/BB 38/23 4 SB 2

