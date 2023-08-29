Tuesday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (69-62) and the Milwaukee Brewers (74-57) at Wrigley Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Cubs taking home the win. Game time is at 8:05 PM ET on August 29.

The Cubs will give the ball to Justin Steele (14-3, 3.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 15 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.65 ERA).

Brewers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 6.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 6-1.

When it comes to the total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.

The Brewers have come away with 31 wins in the 61 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Milwaukee has come away with a win 17 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 18 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (580 total runs).

Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.00 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Schedule