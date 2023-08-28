Willy Adames vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Willy Adames and his .409 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (111 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Chicago Cubs and Jameson Taillon on August 28 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is hitting .215 with 18 doubles, 21 home runs and 50 walks.
- Adames has reached base via a hit in 68 games this season (of 118 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- Looking at the 118 games he has played this season, he's homered in 19 of them (16.1%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Adames has had an RBI in 35 games this season (29.7%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored a run in 43 games this season, with multiple runs 12 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|58
|.226
|AVG
|.204
|.302
|OBP
|.295
|.452
|SLG
|.342
|22
|XBH
|17
|14
|HR
|7
|35
|RBI
|26
|64/24
|K/BB
|69/26
|1
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
- The Cubs give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Taillon (7-8) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 5.60 ERA in 115 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.60, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are hitting .270 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.