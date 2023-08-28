Willy Adames and his .409 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (111 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Chicago Cubs and Jameson Taillon on August 28 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is hitting .215 with 18 doubles, 21 home runs and 50 walks.

Adames has reached base via a hit in 68 games this season (of 118 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

Looking at the 118 games he has played this season, he's homered in 19 of them (16.1%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Adames has had an RBI in 35 games this season (29.7%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored a run in 43 games this season, with multiple runs 12 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 58 .226 AVG .204 .302 OBP .295 .452 SLG .342 22 XBH 17 14 HR 7 35 RBI 26 64/24 K/BB 69/26 1 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings