Rowdy Tellez, with a slugging percentage of .345 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, August 28 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Padres.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez is hitting .217 with eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 30 walks.

Tellez has gotten a hit in 47 of 83 games this season (56.6%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (13.3%).

He has gone deep in 14.5% of his games in 2023 (12 of 83), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Tellez has had an RBI in 28 games this year (33.7%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 21 games this season (25.3%), including multiple runs in three games.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 44 .211 AVG .222 .269 OBP .313 .415 SLG .389 11 XBH 11 7 HR 6 22 RBI 21 29/10 K/BB 42/20 0 SB 0

