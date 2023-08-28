Mark Canha vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Mark Canha and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (56 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Chicago Cubs and Jameson Taillon on August 28 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Padres.
Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mark Canha? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Mark Canha At The Plate
- Canha is hitting .248 with 20 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 41 walks.
- Canha has gotten a hit in 63 of 107 games this year (58.9%), including 16 multi-hit games (15.0%).
- Looking at the 107 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (6.5%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Canha has had an RBI in 29 games this season (27.1%), including nine multi-RBI outings (8.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35 of 107 games (32.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|.267
|AVG
|.241
|.353
|OBP
|.343
|.311
|SLG
|.448
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|6
|7/4
|K/BB
|2/5
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Taillon gets the start for the Cubs, his 24th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 5.60 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.60, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .270 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.