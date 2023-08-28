Christian Yelich vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Monday, Christian Yelich (.256 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.370), slugging percentage (.449) and OPS (.820) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.
- Yelich has gotten at least one hit in 69.8% of his games this season (88 of 126), with at least two hits 36 times (28.6%).
- He has homered in 11.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Yelich has an RBI in 44 of 126 games this year, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 63 of 126 games this year, he has scored, and 24 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|62
|.291
|AVG
|.270
|.387
|OBP
|.354
|.456
|SLG
|.444
|23
|XBH
|25
|7
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|36
|62/35
|K/BB
|52/31
|15
|SB
|12
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.22 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Taillon (7-8) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 5.60 ERA in 115 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 5.60 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .270 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.