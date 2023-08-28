Player props are available for Cody Bellinger and Christian Yelich, among others, when the Chicago Cubs host the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 30 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 66 walks and 68 RBI (136 total hits). He's also stolen 27 bases.

He's slashing .280/.370/.449 so far this season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 27 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Twins Aug. 22 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 28 doubles, 18 home runs, 53 walks and 68 RBI (103 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He has a .231/.311/.415 slash line on the year.

Santana brings an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .282 with three doubles, two home runs, six walks and eight RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 27 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 26 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 23 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Jameson Taillon Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Taillon Stats

The Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (7-8) to the mound for his 24th start this season.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Taillon has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.

Taillon Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers Aug. 23 5.2 4 4 4 6 1 vs. Royals Aug. 18 6.0 6 4 2 3 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 13 3.0 8 8 8 2 2 at Mets Aug. 8 7.0 3 2 2 7 0 vs. Reds Aug. 3 5.0 7 2 2 5 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has put up 121 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 75 runs with 18 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .321/.368/.546 on the season.

Bellinger will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with two doubles, a walk and 10 RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 27 3-for-5 2 0 5 5 1 at Pirates Aug. 26 2-for-5 2 0 2 2 0 at Pirates Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 24 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Tigers Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Hoerner Stats

Nico Hoerner has recorded 142 hits with 24 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with 32 stolen bases.

He's slashing .282/.340/.399 so far this season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 27 3-for-5 3 0 0 4 1 at Pirates Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 24 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Tigers Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 at Tigers Aug. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

