On Monday, August 28 at 8:05 PM ET, the Chicago Cubs (69-61) host the Milwaukee Brewers (73-57) at Wrigley Field in the series opener. Jameson Taillon will get the ball for the Cubs, while Wade Miley will take the mound for the Brewers.

The Cubs have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Brewers (+105). The over/under for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Brewers vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (7-8, 5.60 ERA) vs Miley - MIL (6-3, 3.18 ERA)

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 66 games this season and won 39 (59.1%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Cubs have a record of 30-16 (65.2%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs went 6-3 across the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Brewers have been victorious in 30, or 50%, of the 60 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Brewers have won 19 of 43 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mark Canha 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190) William Contreras 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Willy Adames 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Christian Yelich 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+140)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 11th 1st Win NL Central -349 - 1st

