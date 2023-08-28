Jameson Taillon will start for the Chicago Cubs on Monday at Wrigley Field against Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET in this first game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 136 home runs.

Milwaukee is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .381 this season.

The Brewers have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee ranks 18th in the majors with 574 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

The Brewers rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Milwaukee averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.01 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

The Brewers have a combined WHIP of just 1.221 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will hand the ball to Wade Miley (6-3) for his 18th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings against the Minnesota Twins.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Miley has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 17 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/22/2023 Twins W 7-3 Home Wade Miley Bailey Ober 8/23/2023 Twins W 8-7 Home Corbin Burnes Kenta Maeda 8/25/2023 Padres W 7-3 Home Brandon Woodruff Yu Darvish 8/26/2023 Padres W 5-4 Home Freddy Peralta Pedro Avila 8/27/2023 Padres W 10-6 Home Adrian Houser Michael Wacha 8/28/2023 Cubs - Away Wade Miley Jameson Taillon 8/29/2023 Cubs - Away Corbin Burnes Justin Steele 8/30/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Woodruff Kyle Hendricks 9/1/2023 Phillies - Home Freddy Peralta Zack Wheeler 9/2/2023 Phillies - Home Adrian Houser Aaron Nola 9/3/2023 Phillies - Home Wade Miley Taijuan Walker

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.