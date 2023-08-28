How to Watch the Brewers vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 28
Jameson Taillon will start for the Chicago Cubs on Monday at Wrigley Field against Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET in this first game of a three-game series.
Brewers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 136 home runs.
- Milwaukee is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .381 this season.
- The Brewers have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
- Milwaukee ranks 18th in the majors with 574 total runs scored this season.
- The Brewers have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).
- The Brewers rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.
- Milwaukee averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.
- Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.01 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.
- The Brewers have a combined WHIP of just 1.221 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers will hand the ball to Wade Miley (6-3) for his 18th start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings against the Minnesota Twins.
- In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.
- Miley has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 17 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/22/2023
|Twins
|W 7-3
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Bailey Ober
|8/23/2023
|Twins
|W 8-7
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Kenta Maeda
|8/25/2023
|Padres
|W 7-3
|Home
|Brandon Woodruff
|Yu Darvish
|8/26/2023
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Pedro Avila
|8/27/2023
|Padres
|W 10-6
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Michael Wacha
|8/28/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Jameson Taillon
|8/29/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Justin Steele
|8/30/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Kyle Hendricks
|9/1/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Zack Wheeler
|9/2/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Aaron Nola
|9/3/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Taijuan Walker
