Christian Yelich will lead the Milwaukee Brewers into a matchup with Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs on Monday at 8:05 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Brewers (+105).

Brewers vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -125 +105 - - - - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Brewers' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers. For five games in a row, Milwaukee and its opponent have finished above the over/under, with the average total set by sportsbooks being 8.3 runs.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (50%) in those games.

This season, Milwaukee has won 19 of its 43 games, or 44.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Games involving Milwaukee have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 58 of 130 chances this season.

The Brewers are 4-6-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-27 35-30 32-23 41-34 56-37 17-20

