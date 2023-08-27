Willy Adames vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Willy Adames and his .381 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (84 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Diego Padres and Michael Wacha on August 27 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Padres Player Props
|Brewers vs Padres Pitching Matchup
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames has 18 doubles, 21 home runs and 49 walks while batting .215.
- In 67 of 117 games this year (57.3%) Adames has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (17.9%).
- He has homered in 16.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Adames has picked up an RBI in 35 games this year (29.9%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those contests (12.8%).
- He has scored a run in 43 games this season, with multiple runs 12 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|58
|.226
|AVG
|.204
|.300
|OBP
|.295
|.456
|SLG
|.342
|22
|XBH
|17
|14
|HR
|7
|35
|RBI
|26
|64/23
|K/BB
|69/26
|1
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.86 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 142 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- The Padres will send Wacha (10-2) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 10-2 with a 2.63 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.63, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .212 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.