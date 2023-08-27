Christian Yelich vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich has 136 hits and an OBP of .370 to go with a slugging percentage of .452. All three of those stats rank first among Milwaukee hitters this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 55th in the league in slugging.
- In 88 of 125 games this season (70.4%) Yelich has picked up a hit, and in 36 of those games he had more than one (28.8%).
- He has gone deep in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (15 of 125), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 44 games this year (35.2%), Yelich has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (13.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 62 games this year (49.6%), including 23 multi-run games (18.4%).
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|62
|.295
|AVG
|.270
|.387
|OBP
|.354
|.462
|SLG
|.444
|23
|XBH
|25
|7
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|36
|61/33
|K/BB
|52/31
|15
|SB
|12
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.86 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will send Wacha (10-2) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 10-2 with a 2.63 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.63, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .212 against him.
